SUGAR Cosmetics rolls out #BoldAndFree campaign featuring Taapsee Pannu

Beauty brand SUGAR Cosmetics has launched its latest campaign featuring actor Taapsee Pannu. The campaign titled #BoldAndFree, will be amplified across various mainstream digital and social media channels. In addition, the out-of-home (OOH) campaign will go live across India including metro cities and major tier I and II cities, the company said. While the television commercial (TVC) will be aired nationwide and in eight languages including Hindi, English, Marathi, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu.

“Today, SUGAR is the makeup choice for all bold, independent women who refuse to be stereotyped into roles. At SUGAR, we believe in chasing dreams and being unstoppable. We love making beauty fun and constantly aim at creating clutter-breaking personas. When we look at Taapsee, we see someone who is self-made – with the same bold, cheerful and fearless attitude that SUGAR resonates with,” Vineeta Singh, CEO and Co-founder, SUGAR Cosmetics, stated.

In the campaign, Pannu is seen asking: ‘Mirror, mirror on the wall; when will you stop judging us all?’. With #BoldAndFree campaign, the brand inspires women to be confident in their own skin without the need for external validation. Furthermore, the TVC revolves around the theme that how women always subconsciously keep seeing themselves in the mirror and are conscious of how they look. With this campaign, the brand wants to encourage its consumers and the audience to break free from that urge of getting approvals to feel and look good, it said in a statement.

SUGAR Cosmetics, founded in 2015, claims to be present in over 10,000 stores across more than 130 cities, along with a digital presence through its website and app. The company currently offers over 550 products in makeup and skincare, it said.

