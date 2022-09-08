SUGAR Cosmetics launches #ShukarHainSUGARHain campaign 

SUGAR Cosmetics has rolled out its #ShukarHainSUGARHain television commercial featuring actors Ranveer Singh and Tamannaah Bhatia, with a guest appearance from Vineeta Singh, co-founder and CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics.

Today, SUGAR is the makeup of choice for all bold, independent women who refuse to be stereotyped by society’s norms, Vineeta Singh, co-founder and CEO, SUGAR Cosmetics, said. “At SUGAR, we believe in making beauty fun, accessible and constantly aim at creating clutter-breaking personas. Both Tamannaah Bhatia and Ranveer Singh are a dynamic duo that have a meaningful connect with Gen Z and millennial audiences and resonate with our brand values. We have them both on board for our #ShukarHainSUGARHain campaign, allowing our consumers high-quality and easy-to-apply makeup that last through all day,” she added.

The #ShukarHainSUGARHain commercial highlights the brand’s USP of transfer-proof lipsticks and is off to a start with simultaneous launches on television, OOH, print, radio and cinema. This will be further amplified across various mainstream digital, social media channels, OTT and various retail touchpoints, the company said in a statement. The TV commercial will be aired nationwide in five languages including Hindi, Bengali, Kannada, Marathi, Tamil and Telugu across over 50 prime electronic channels. The OOH campaign will go live pan-India with focus on key markets including metro cities and major tier 1 and 2 cities. In addition to the above, SUGAR Cosmetics will also amplify the television commercial through a network of OTT platforms, YouTube ads and in-store visual merchandising across stores.

“Defying the conventional has been embedded in my DNA and I take pride in partnering with a brand that has employed over 2,500 women and believes in empowering them. I have admired SUGAR’s ability to build a tremendous fan-following over the years and look forward to being a part of this journey and help the brand achieve its mission of providing Indian women access to premium quality makeup products specially formulated for them,” Singh stated.

“SUGAR Cosmetics has been a cult favourite in my vanity since a long time – as the products have always delivered. I look forward to representing the brand and supporting the initiative of adding a little extra sweetness to Indian womens’ lives by providing them access to high-performance products specially formulated for their skin type at competitive prices,” Bhatia elaborated on the association with the brand.

