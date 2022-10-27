SUGAR Cosmetics appoints Amit Aggarwal as the chief financial officer

SUGAR Cosmetics has appointed Amit Aggarwal as the company’s new chief financial officer (CFO). As per the company, Aggarwal is responsible for overseeing the company’s financial operations which include financial planning and analysis, reporting, taxation, risk management and treasury operations. Apart from strengthening the core leadership team, he will additionally champion growth initiatives while leading the finance controlling, legal, tax, customs, business risk, and compliance teams, the company added.

Aggarwal’s vast experience and ability in handling financial decisions will help the company grow responsibly towards the goal of an eventual initial public offering (IPO), Vineeta Singh, co-founder and CEO, SUGAR Cosmetics, said. “We look forward to him working closely with our numerous business units to implement the company’s vision of balancing aggressive expansion with an eye on profitability,” he added.

Prior to his current appointment, Aggarwal was leading the finance team at Marico Limited as its head of finance (India business). He has over two decades of experience and has been associated with large multinational companies such as Nestle India and Price Waterhouse Cooper.

Also Read: Tourism Australia rolls out its new short film ‘G’day’, featuring actors Rose Byrne and Will Arnett

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook