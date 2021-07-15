Sudhanshu Vats to join Pidilite as deputy managing director

He was the chairman - national media and entertainment committee of CII from April 2014 to March 2020

Pidilite Industries Limited on Thursday announced that Sudhanshu Vats will join the company as deputy managing director, effective September 1, 2021.

Vats, an alumnus of IIM-Ahmedabad and NIT Kurukshetra, has a career of 30 years spanning diverse organisations such as Unilever, Castrol, Viacom18 and more recently, EPL (formerly known as Essel Propack). He is a member of CII National Manufacturing Council. He was the chairman – national media and entertainment committee of CII from April 2014 to March 2020 and director and vice president of the Indian Broadcasting Foundation from September 2012 to April 2020. “Sudhanshu is a welcome addition to Pidilite’s leadership team. His talent and experience will be of great value to Pidilite,” M.B. Parekh, executive chairman, Pidilite said.

For Bharat Puri, managing director, Pidilite, Vats’ varied experience and passion and energy for building a sustainable growth business will be an important asset in building the Pidilite of the future.

“Pidilite is an outstanding organisation and an exemplary corporate citizen helping people from all walks of life add magic to their world with its iconic brands and pioneering technology. I am excited about working closely with the talented Pidilite team to create sustainable long-term value for all our stakeholders,” Vats added.

Vats in his recent assignment as the managing director and CEO of EPL Limited, guided EPL, a global name in speciality packaging, manufacturing, to a double-digit growth in FY21 despite Covid19 headwinds.

Earlier, as managing director and group CEO of Viacom18 Media Private Limited, Vats steered Viacom18 for eight years and transformed a TV company with six channels to the fastest growing full play media organisation with presence across screens and platforms.

He started his career with Hindustan Unilever and spent about 20 years in various sales and marketing and general management roles serving as VP for Laundry Business (South Asia) and global head for Radiant.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook