Sudhanshu Vats resigns from Viacom18

Sudhanshu Vats, Group CEO and MD of Viacom18, a subsidiary of Network18, has put it in his papers after 8 years at the helm. Vats will serve his last day at Viacom18 on April 15, 2020. In the interim, Viacom18’s leadership team will continue to manage their respective verticals under the leadership of Rahul Joshi, managing director of the Network18 Group.

“I have had the privilege of working with some of the best minds in M&E industry to chart the growth story of Viacom18. We have together built one of the most admired media companies of brilliant storytellers with diversified presence across screens and platforms,” Sudhanshu Vats said.

During his years at the company, Vats expanded the media network’s footprint into new business lines of digital, experiential entertainment and consumer products. He also strengthened Viacom18’s position in Hindi mass entertainment, regional, kids, music and English entertainment. Over the years, Viacom18 has grown from a six to a 54-channel network with its video-on-demand platform, Voot, helping it establish a strong digital presence. “Network18, RIL’s flagship in media and entertainment, has driven value-addition and synergies across the multi-platform group comprising broadcast, digital, filmed and experiential entertainment and media businesses. As a part of the Network18 group, Viacom18 has grown as a prominent entertainment broadcaster (ex-sports), with an 11.1% viewership share and is poised for accelerated growth in broadcasting, film studio and OTT offerings,” the company said in a statement.

According to Adil Zainulbhai, Chairman of the Board, Network18, Sudhanshu Vats is a dynamic and admired leader in corporate India today. “Not only has Sudhanshu Vats led from the front in shaping up Viacom18’s growth story, he has also championed the cause of the sector at the various industry bodies that he has captained. While we are sad to lose him, it is equally reassuring to know that we have a strong second line that’s raring to go,” he added.

