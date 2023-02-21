scorecardresearch
Sudesh Giriyan to lead global remittance business for TerraPay

Prior to joining TerraPay, Giriyan was the CEO of Xpress Money.

Written by BrandWagon Online
An alumnus of IIM Bangalore, Giriyan brings with him 20+ years of in-depth industry experience.
Global payments infrastructure company, TeraaPay, announced the appointment of Sudhesh Giriyan as president and global head of remittances, today. According to the company, this appointment will support TerraPay’s continued global explansion.

In his new role, Giryan will be responsible for leading TerraPay’s global remittance business, deepening the company’s trust and credibility with all key partners across the world, and further growing the existing remittance corridors. He will also support in expansion to new markets, which will add to TerraPay’s current network of over 100 countries.

An alumnus of IIM Bangalore, Giriyan brings with him 20+ years of in-depth industry experience. Prior to joining TerraPay, he was the CEO of Xpress Money. Giriyan was also at the helm of UAE Exchange and Unimoni, leading the companies as their CEO.

Headquartered in The UK (London), TerraPay believes that the smallest payment deserves a borderless journey as safe as the largest. The company has been building an ever-expanding payments highway that empowers businesses to create transparent customer experiences with an uninterrupted, secure, and real-time global passage for every payment, however small or large. Registered and regulated across 26 global markets, TerraPay is a leading global partner to banks, mobile wallets, money transfer operators, merchants, and financial institutions, creating a more expansive and inclusive international financial ecosystem. With access to payments infrastructure that spans the globe, their partners become beacons of the promise of global financial inclusion.

First published on: 21-02-2023 at 19:16 IST