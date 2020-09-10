Subhash Kamath named ASCI chairman

The vote was held at the board meeting that followed the 34th annual general meeting

On Thursday, Subhash Kamath, chief executive officer at BBH and Publicis Worldwide, India, was unanimously elected chairman of the board of governors of the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI). The vote was held at the board meeting that followed the 34th annual general meeting.

Kamath is an industry veteran, having spent more than 32 years building brands across various sectors. He has replaced Rohit Gupta who served the position since 2019. Meanwhile, NS Rajan, managing director, Ketchum Sampark Pvt. Ltd. was elected the vice-chairman and Shashidhar Sinha, CEO, Mediabrands India Pvt. Ltd was reappointed as honorary treasurer at the same meeting.

The board of governors includes names such as Abanti Sankaranarayanan, co-chairman and board member, ISWAI; D Shivakumar, group executive president, Aditya Birla Management Corporation Pvt. Ltd; Girish Agarwal, director, Dainik Bhaskar Group ; Harish Bhat, director, Tata Consumer Products Ltd; KV Sridhar, chief creative officer (Global), Nihilent Ltd; Madhusudan Gopalan, CEO, Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd; Rohit Gupta, president – Network Sales & International Business, Sony Pictures Networks India Pvt. Ltd; SK Palekar, Centre For Developmental Education, IFIM Business School; Priya Nair, executive director Beauty and Personal Care, Hindustan Unilever Ltd; Prasun Basu, president – South Asia, Nielsen (India) Pvt. Ltd; Sivakumar Sundaram, president revenue, Bennett Coleman & Co. Ltd; Umesh Shrikhande, CEO, Taproot India Comm. Pvt. Ltd.

According to Kamath, the advertising industry today is at a crucial stage and with the digital revolution influencing brand messaging and engagement with consumers, advertising is evolving rapidly. “With the recent formation of the Central Consumer Protection Authority constituted by the government, self-regulation will be even more crucial in promoting consumer confidence and trust. I look forward to working closely with the ASCI team to introduce some newer, more future-facing initiatives as well,” he added further.

