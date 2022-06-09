SubCom raises $1 million in seed-funding

SubCom (Subconscious Compute Pvt Ltd) today raised one million dollars in a seed-funding round from YourNest Venture Capital, ISV Capital and an existing investor, Entrepreneur First. The round also saw participation from Bikky Khosla, chairman, TradeIndia; Varun Alagh, founder, MamaEarth; Harjot Gill, founder, FluxNinja and Netsil; and some senior executives from Google, Netflix and Visa. End-users and endpoints are the weakest links in the cybersecurity chain today, Anter Virk, co-founder and CEO, SubCom, said. “Covid-19 increased the threat landscape for endpoints, and ransomware threats are growing exponentially. With SubCom, users can see the endpoint trust score, adopt recommended measures to harden security, and observe and mitigate threats like ransomware and zero-day in real-time,” he added.

Launched in December 2020 by Anter Virk and Dilawar Singh, SubCom is pioneering endpoint observability through ‘habituation neural fabric.’ This AI-driven technology allows users to observe and manage the trust score of their endpoints like laptops, mobile phones, and IoT devices in real-time.



Similar to biological intelligence, SubCom’s habituation neural fabric learns to differentiate between actual threats and safe signals. It is adept at processing volumes of data on the endpoint itself and picking up anomalies with unprecedented precision in real-time. SubCom claims to analyses, classifies, and quantifies the detected irregularities into a simple, easily understood trust score for the user.

While cybersecurity is essential to protect any operations in any business, cybersecurity assurance remains an elusive goal since it is not the core competency of most organisations, Ranjeet Shetye, Partner, Yournest VC. “SubCom’s habituation neural fabric is a game-changer, helping everyone tackle an Internet that remains weaponised by anonymous hackers with ephemeral footprints. Corporations can now outpace zero-day exploits with 1/10th the time, effort, cost, and cybersecurity-skilled workforce. YourNest VC is pleased to invest in SubCom’s vision of democratizing cybersecurity assurance, with their elegant blend of ML and CyberSecurity,” he elaborated.

Read Also: 4AM Worldwide bags digital, creative and social media mandate for Nexus Malls

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook