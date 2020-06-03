Stryder unveils new brand identity to highlight the brand’s evolution

The new identity is in sync with the mission to give a superior and state of the art product experience to its consumer

As part of its branding overhaul, bicycles brand Stryder has revealed its new visual identity to highlight the evolution of the brand, its products, and its customers. The new image, according to the company, is in sync with the mission to give a superior and state of the art product experience to its consumer.

Moreover, the brand which has been known as Tata Stryder, will now be called Stryder. According to Rahul Gupta, business head, Stryder, the world around us is changing – the company has a determination to never stop leading the way in innovation, personality and thought. “Our new brand identity is a reflection of the youth, the vibrancy, and connects our bold attitudes with consumer personality. All the models will exhibit the new brand identity and all-new product experience to its riders. Along with the refreshed look, the company has adopted a “people-first” policy. In such challenging times, we recognise the need to be even more customer-centric, and to be able to move to the new brand design completes this transformation for us. Stryder has undergone a transformation including its logo. The new logo symbolises the brand’s new energy, its new vibe as we have repositioned ourselves afresh. This new avatar is much futuristic in approach, innovative and stylish, developed keeping in mind the millennial buyers, their preferences, and changing global trend,” he added.

Stryder Cycle Pvt. Ltd is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata International Ltd. Earlier a part of Tata International, the business was set up with a philanthropic mission of providing quality bicycles to the World Bicycle Relief (Africa). In the year 2009, the products started being retailed in the Indian domestic market under the marquee brand Tata Stryder. The brand offers a range of bicycles under Premium, MTB, SLR, Kids and Roadster categories. Apart from being present in India, Stryder also has export operations in SAARC, Africa and Middle East countries.

