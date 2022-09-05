Publicis Worldwide brings Nitin Sharma on board as senior vice president and head of client services

Publicis Worldwide India, part of the Publicis Groupe network in India, has strengthened its leadership team by appointing Nitin Sharma as senior vice president and head of client services. The endeavour is to have a team on board who, with their knowledge, experience and passion will not only manage the business but will help to thrive in this ever-evolving environment. A branding and marketing strategist, Sharma would manage some of the agency’s key brands while accelerating Publicis Worldwide’s upward growth and ambitions in the marketplace. He would be based out of Mumbai and report to Oindrila Roy, managing director, Publicis Worldwide India.

Sharma’s ability to direct and lead brands to a reputable position in the marketplace while possessing qualitative and admirable leadership skills bode well for our momentum in the long run, Paritosh Srivastava, CEO, Publicis Worldwide, India, said. “While we reinvent ourselves to cater to the evolving marketing landscape, it is imperative to have the sound backing of a team that will drive this momentum forward for us. Towards that goal, we are looking forward to someone of the calibre of Nitin Sharma who comes on board with domain expertise that is rich and pragmatic,” he added.

In a career spanning over two decades, Sharma has worked across agencies leading some marquee brands such as McDonald’s, Johnnie Walker, National Geographic, HDFC Life Insurance, IDFC First Bank, Bajaj Electricals, TBZ, Philips, Dabur, Yellow Pages, Kamasutra and Elf Lubricants among others. Before joining Publicis Worldwide, he spent over half a decade working overseas as a marketer, heading marketing strategy for one of the Middle East’s most recognised financial services brands, UAE Exchange (now Unimoni). With his interest in modern marketing practices essential for business growth today and experience in handling large teams, Nitin Sharma brings with him the solidity and the balance required to help clients grow their business, both from a long-term perspective and by delivering day-to-day. “I was particularly impressed with the unique integration model – ‘Power of One‘ that strategically fuses creative, data and technology to help build compelling narratives, drive engagement and create powerful experiences that deliver positive business outcomes. The Groupe’s name bearer agency, Publicis Worldwide, has partnered with some of the finest brands in India. I’m privileged to work with Paritosh Srivastava and the leadership team in growing the agency’s strength and stature in the years to come,” Sharma stated.

