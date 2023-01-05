Stride Ventures names Fariha Ansari Javed as the director of investor relations

Stride Ventures has announced the appointment of Fariha Ansari Javed as the director of investor relations. According to the company, Javed will be responsible for fundraising for the fund on the limited partners side and for investor relations.

Javed brings a wealth of experience in finance, insurance, and government, as well as a proven track record of driving growth and increasing long-term value for companies, Ishpreet Singh Gandhi, founder and managing partner, Stride Ventures, said. ” We believe that her diverse background and expertise will be invaluable as we continue to pursue our growth and expansion plans,” Gandhi added.

Javed has over 20 years of experience in finance, insurance, and government, having previously served at the CXO level across various domestic and international organisations. Prior to her current appointment, she was the downing director of The Common Room, before which she served the CXO level at Toffee Insurance. From 2011 to 2016, she served as an advisor for India at the Republic of Turkey Prime Ministry, where she was responsible for all foreign direct investment (FDI) from India to Turkey, totalling approximately $2.5 billion.

