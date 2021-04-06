Streax Shampoo Hair Colour partners with Shah Rukh Khan

The advertising campaign, created and conceptualised by Lowe Lintas is being aired across all key Indian markets

Streax, the hair colour brand by Hygienic Research Institute, on Tuesday announced their partnership with Shah Rukh Khan to launch a campaign motivating men to turn on their charm with easy-to-use shampoo hair colour. The TVC supports people in realising their aspiration to be good looking and charming. The advertising campaign, created and conceptualised by Lowe Lintas is being aired across all key Indian markets.

The advertisement campaign features the life of a couple who are getting ready to go to an event. As the husband, who is yet to get ready notices grey strands of hair, it leads him to moments of self-doubt. However, he comes across Streax shampoo hair colour that gives him Khan’s charisma in under five minutes. The campaign is a continuation of Streax’s efforts to combat low-self-confidence as a result of grey hair in men through quality solutions. “Streax’s partnership with Shah Rukh Khan is a step in the right direction to achieve the brand’s purpose,” the company said.

“I loved the idea of inspiring confidence in people. The fact that it can be done with something as simple and easy like using a hair colour is really cool. It was great to be associated with Streax and I enjoyed the creative process,” Khan said.

“At Streax, we are very excited about our partnership with SRK as we inch a step closer in enhancing the consumer’s lifestyle and confidence with cutting-edge premium hair care products. A consumer’s fast-paced life and lifestyle changes resulting in early hair greying demand modern, quick and quality solutions and we are committed to solving consumer challenges in the most efficient ways,” Ashish K. Chhabra, joint managing director, Hygienic Research Institute, added on the association.

