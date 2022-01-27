StreamAlive raises $1.53 million in pre-seed funding led by Speciale Invest

The fresh funds will be diverted towards R&D acceleration and establishing product market fit

Audience engagement application for live stream events StreamAlive is raising an oversubscribed pre-seed investment of $1.53 million led by deep-tech and early investor, Speciale Invest. Other marquee investors included micro VC funds, founders of private-company software unicorns, MIT professors, CEOs of public companies, and other angel investors and senior executives at various companies. The fresh funds will be invested in engineering and product development to advance features of the tech-enabled platform and establish multiple signals of product-market fit.

The cutting-edge solution is aimed at getting 95% of the crowd truly engaged through event streaming, Lux Narayan, CEO and co-founder, StreamAlive, said. “Communities of teachers, preachers, sellers, gamers, and entertainers who are engaging live audiences everyday on YouTube, Zoom, Facebook Live, and Twitch are likely to benefit massively from the product. On the corporate side, webinars, training, town-halls, and meetings on Zoom, Microsoft Teams, LinkedIn Live, Webex, and Google Meet are all ripe for transformation in terms of how audiences are engaged at scale We are currently harnessing a wealth of opportunities in the creator economy and in corporates (B2B) as well,” Narayan said, adding getting investments from exceptionally high-valued investors only fuels the ambition and philosophy of engaging the last person in the audience.

StreamAlive’s unique SaaS (Software as a Service) application has been designed to work with all major streaming and meeting platforms from YouTube to Zoom and from Twitch to Teams. The app makes live streams highly interactive and engaging for wider audiences and works to get 95% of the audience involved making audience engagement at scale truly possible. The company has also filed for a provisional patent for its unique cross-platform approach to live audience engagement.

Read Also: Tata Motors extends partnership as title sponsor for Tata Open Maharashtra

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook