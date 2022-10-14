Storia ropes in Ranbir Kapoor as brand ambassador

Storia Foods has partnered with Ranbir Kapoor with an aim to bolster its promise of building a nutritionally stronger India and spread awareness for its fruit content shakes. The brand association has kickstarted with the launch of a digital film. Conceptualised by The Script Room, the ad film captures a quirky interaction between Ranbir Kapoor and his new friend.

For Vishal Shah, founder and managing director, Storia Foods and Beverages Pvt. Ltd., the company strives to create differentiation and moments of optimism, not only with its products but also with its brand communications. “With Storia, we take great responsibility towards what we serve our consumers and encourage our consumers to make healthier lifestyle choices while remaining young and quirky with our brand messaging. Over the years, we have been able to create a brand that breaks through the clutter with innovation, technology, and creativity at its core. Our association with Ranbir Kapoor is a further testament to our commitment to innovate and keep our brand promise in place, while attracting the youth of India,” he added.

The association with Ranbir Kapoor is a perfect blend of creative and strategic intent which is in sync with the brand’s persona, Shalin Desai, chief marketing officer, Storia Foods & Beverages Pvt. Ltd., said. “In a highly cluttered category, our task was to develop a communication which is unconventional and distinctive. The communication is simple, quirky and memorable and it will surely cut across all age groups,” she added.

Storia claims to have a range of fruit content shakes that are trans-fat and preservatives-free, are available at all the leading e-commerce platforms including Big Basket, Amazon, Zepto, Blinkit, JioMart and offline retail chains like Reliance, More Retail, Metro Cash & Carry.

Also Read: PredOmix rolls out a new brand identity

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook