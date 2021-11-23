Stonex India partners with Shreyansh Innovations for a new brand campaign

The film features Prateik Babbar and Rahul Bose

Stonex India has partnered with Shreyansh Innovations to release a new brand campaign in the marble category. The film features Prateik Babbar and Rahul Bose. Stonex India aims to rejig the entire marble category with a promise of ‘True shine is timeless’. The integrated campaign consists of the brand film, outdoors, print, and digital extensions.

The campaign, conceptualised and executed by Shreyansh Innovations, consists of a film that tells the story of how an overtly flamboyant Babbar is humbled by Bose’s home, thanks to the Stonex Marble chosen by Bose many years ago.

“Stonex India has now become synonymous with grandeur, finesse and quality in the space of the natural stone. Being the first and the only brand in India which offers SRS technology to deliver the best that lasts. Taking the same ethos ahead this campaign is aimed at educating the customers about the benefits and the X factor that the Brand Delivers,” Gaurav Agarwal, managing director, Stonex India, said.

“While interacting with customers from across the world, we realised the one common animus about building their homes, that it stays forever new! We aim to nourish the ‘New’ factor with product innovations that ensure long-lasting beauty,” Siddharth Kumar, chief marketing officer, Stonex Group, stated.

“Marble as a category has never been advertised in India. So the pioneering campaign had to be something that just doesn’t entertain the consumer but also educates him on what goes behind in choosing the perfect marble for your home. And this campaign aims to do both in equal measure,” Shreyansh Baid, founder director, Shreyansh Innovations, added on the launch of the new campaign.

Read Also: TVS Eurogrip becomes principal sponsor of Chennai Super Kings for three years

Read Also: Taneira appoints Shalini Gupta as their new general manager, marketing, category, design, and supply chain

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook