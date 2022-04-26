StockGro ropes in finance influencers for its video campaign

Social investment platform StockGro has collaborated with financial influencers Anushka Rathod, Sharan Hegde, and Shreyaa Kapoor for its video campaign. The campaign aims to make stock investment conversations relatable for millennials and Gen Z users in India. The first video featuring Anushka Rathod was launched in the first week of April, followed by Hegde’s and Kapoor’s videos. The video campaign was launched on the platform’s Youtube, Facebook, Instagram and other social media platforms.

For Ajay Lakhotia, founder and CEO, StockGro, the Indian youth has potential when it comes to trading or stock investment, but need guidance and practice before entering the real deal. “StockGro offers the very thing and this is what we intend to bring awareness to via this video campaign with the finance influencers. These video campaigns are intended to convey knowledge, and market practices but with a twist,” he added.

Aiming to make stock and investment inclusive and jargon free, StockGro has created the video campaign based on day-to-day life and conversations in real-time. In the film featuring Rathod, she plays a character stuck amidst strangers vying to give her financial advice, she is looking for an escape through StockGro. The second film features Hegde, who leveraged the country’s love for cricket to explain the lack of trials in real-world stock markets and going for a risk free experience via StockGro. In the third film, Kapoor takes up the role of a palm reader to explain how investing success can be ensured through trading practice on StockGro. All three videos highlight the common messaging of ‘Stock market me no jugaad, trading seekhna hai toh StockGro karo yaar’.

StockGro was founded in January 2020 by Ajay Lakhotia, a former Venture Capitalist, with an aim to help people learn and participate in stock markets.

