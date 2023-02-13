Sting unveils new campaign featuring brand ambassador Akshay Kumar

PepsiCo India’s Sting has unveiled a new campaign featuring brand ambassador and actor Akshay Kumar. The new ad film reinstates the brand’s ‘Energy bole toh sting’ positioning.

The company said that the new campaign will be rolled out across television, digital, outdoor, and social media.

“Sting has truly been a trailblazer in the beverage category, redefining multiple codes including communication. Sting campaigns have always resonated very strongly with our audiences – using wit, surprise and over the top entertainment to drive awareness and make the Sting energy benefit unmissable! This year too, we’re back with yet another energizing campaign that once again uses hyperbole to reinforce how no energy is quite like Sting energy.” said Naseeb Puri, senior marketing director, energy, hydration and flavours, PepsiCo India.



The film demonstrates a grouchy professor reviewing science projects, hellbent on disliking every project. He is stunned when Akshay enters with his project powered by Sting Energy, which leaves the former dumbfounded with the actor cheekily asking, “Ab mazza aya sir?”. It ends with the brand tagline ‘Energy bole to sting’ on display.



“The campaign offers a fun turn of events that showcase the refreshing and entertaining avatar of the brand. I am thrilled to be a part of this campaign and am confident it’ll resonate well with the audience.” said Akshay Kumar.

