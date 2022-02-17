Sting rolls out a new summer campaign featuring Akshay Kumar

The new Sting TVC will be amplified across TV, digital, outdoor, and social media with a 360-degree campaign.

PepsiCo India’s Sting has launched a new summer campaign that is an extension of the brand’s ‘Energy Bole Toh Sting’ mantra, featuring its brand ambassador Akshay Kumar. The aim behind the campaign is to expand the brand’s footprint across the country, engage the youth and encourage audiences to maximise each moment of their lives with can-do energy. “The film is an interesting and fun take on electrifying moments with the help of Sting’s can-do attitude, and we are confident that it will resonate strongly with our younger consumers across the country,” Vineet Sharma, category director- Mountain Dew and Sting, PepsiCo India, stated.

The quirky film showcases Akshay Kumar in good spirits buying a bottle of Sting in a market. The exchange at the shop is suddenly interrupted with loud noise as the camera turns towards a gorilla stomping its way towards the city. With chaos spreading and the public rushing to safety, a girl cheekily approaches Akshay amid the madness and requests him to click a photo of her with the gorilla. “Sting’s philosophy of electrifying life’s regular moments is in line with my belief of seizing the day and living life to the fullest. This TVC is a playful and quirky representation of the ’Energy Bole Toh Sting’ mantra. It is a pleasure to join fans and I’m excited for them to see me in this quirky new avatar,” Akshay Kumar highlighted.

The new Sting TVC will be amplified across TV, digital, outdoor, and social media with a 360-degree campaign.

