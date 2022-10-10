Sting partners with Paytm for its latest campaign featuring Akshay Kumar

Sting has partnered with Paytm for its new campaign featuring actor Akshay Kumar as the brand ambassador. The campaign was created by Leo Burnett. The campaign offers cashback of Rs 40 on the customer’s first Paytm UPI transaction. The offer can be redeemed by scanning Paytm’s QR code on the Sting bottle and entering the promo code, which will be printed on the reverse side of the label.

Sting is known to do things that no one has ever done before, which is reflected in everything that the company does, Naseeb Puri, senior marketing director, energy, hydration and flavours, PepsiCo India, said. “Through this campaign, we continue this philosophy as we offer double the amount of cashback to our consumers for their first Paytm UPI transaction. The offer enables our consumers to get guaranteed cashback on their first UPI transaction,” he added.



According to the company, its new TVC will be amplified across TV, digital, outdoor, and social media with a 360-degree campaign. The TVC is set in the backdrop of a tennis match, where Kumar shows his surprise at the cashback of Rs 40 on the purchase of a Rs 20 Sting bottle and then tells his tennis partner about the offer. She quips in disbelief that if an offer like this was true, then Kumar can play tennis which is a game of two, all by himself. Kumar then takes a sip of Sting and is able to finish a match of tennis alone. She looks at her phone and receives a cashback of Rs 40.

As per Paytm’s spokesperson, being the pioneer of QR and mobile payments in the country has enabled users to ‘scan and pay’ while also enabling them with Paytm UPI money transfers. “We are looking forward to partnering with Sting to offer users an extra cashback with its bottle,” they added.



