Sterlite Power appoints Amitabh Prasad as Brazil CEO

Sterlite Power, the global developer of power transmission, has announced the appointment of Amitabh Prasad as chief executive officer, Sterlite Power Brazil. After two years of association with the company in various leadership positions, Ricardo Cleber Zangirolami has decided to step down from the CEO position due to personal reasons. He will continue to support the company in his capacity as a member of the Advisory Board with a focus on M&A, Regulatory and Legal. These changes are effective from February 1, 2021 subject to necessary approvals.

Prasad is a seasoned industry professional with over 25 years of experience in leadership positions across power and infrastructure sectors. Over the last three years, he has successfully led the Global Supply Chain function for Sterlite Power across India and Brazil, including his role as a board advisor for Sterlite Power Brazil. He will play a key role to further strengthen the company’s operations in Brazil, together with the strong Brazil leadership team, the company said in a statement.

Prasad has been closely associated with our Brazil operations since inception, Pratik Agarwal, managing director, Sterlite Power, said. “His familiarity with the market and his strong execution expertise will be of great value as he steers our team ahead guided by our core purpose to contribute towards the Brazilian national grid,” he added further.

Prior to joining Sterlite Power, Prasad has held leadership roles in Indian, African and European markets for organisations like Airtel, British Telecom, Ericsson, Tata, DuPont and Xerox. He holds a Bachelor of Engineering Degree from BIT, Sindri and Masters in Business Administration from FMS, Delhi with Global Advance Management Diploma from Kellogg School of Management, NWU.

