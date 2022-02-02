StepSetGo unveils a new campaign with Zaheer Khan

The campaign urges users to take up a 21 day challenge to kick off their fitness journey

Health and fitness app StepSetGo has unveiled its digital campaign featuring Zaheer Khan. The brand has launched ‘Mission 2022’, encouraging users to #BeBetterThanYesterday, by prompting them to take up a 21-Day fitness challenge. As per the company, the goal behind this challenge is to inspire users to stay true to their New Year resolutions and take their first step towards getting healthier and fitter.

The promotional video entails a montage of Zaheer Khan undertaking various exercises—from stretches to crunches to various forms of functional movements —all while educating the audience about the importance of following a disciplined lifestyle and setting realistic goals. He urges everyone to join him in the Mission 2022 challenge while endorsing hassle-free activities like walking, running and cycling.

“We believe that every individual should follow a healthy and well-rounded lifestyle. But the hustle of daily life often gets in the way and prevents people from achieving this goal. This is why StepSetGo created this fitness challenge that’s easy to adopt and fun, social and engaging to overcome. For our campaign, we couldn’t think of a better fit than Zaheer Khan as he is not only the epitome of fitness but also connects with various audiences effortlessly,” Shivjeet Ghatge, CEO and co-founder, StepSetGo said.

“Fitness has always brought out the best in me and I want people to understand how fulfilling it can be. Being a part of StepSetGo not only drives me to be a fitter and better version of myself but also gives me a platform to connect and persuade the youth to walk towards a brighter and healthier future. It takes 21 days to make or break a habit and I want to inspire and invite users to embark on this life-altering journey,” Khan added.

Read Also: AGENCY09 bags the digital mandate for Siyaram Silk Mills

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook