Stephen Allan steps down as global CEO, MediaCom

Allan became the global CEO in 2008

Stephen Allan has stepped down from the position as worldwide chairman and CEO of MediaCom- the GroupM agency after 12 years in the role and 38 years overall with the agency. He will be succeeded by Nick Lawson who currently serves as the global COO of the agency and will take over the global CEO role effective July 1.

Allan, who became the global CEO in 2008, previously served as MediaCom UK CEO and GroupM UK CEO. In addition to his role at MediaCom, Allan also co-founded and serves as chairman for Rays of Sunshine, a charity that grants wishes to terminally and seriously ill children. “My decision to step down has been the most difficult one I have taken during my 38-year career at MediaCom, but I decided the time has come to take all I’ve learned in building and growing a truly global network and I’m excited to apply it to a new challenge,” Allan said in a statement.

According to Christian Juhl, global CEO, GroupM, Steve’s commitment to his people and the organisation is unmatched. “We wish him the very best in this next chapter and recognise that after more than 25 years in a leadership role he is ready for a new challenge. We appreciate the foundation Steve has built for the next generation of leaders at MediaCom,” he added.

Lawson, who takes over the role of a global CEO, has been associated with the agency for over 20 years. He began as a media planner and worked up his way to chief executive roles including MediaCom U.K. CEO in 2006 and EMEA CEO in 2008. He was named worldwide COO last year.

Read Also: Dish TV backed Watcho cashes in on the rise in digital users; adds one million new subscribers

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook