Steadfast Nutrition launches ‘Know Iron Know’ campaign to raise awareness about iron-deficiency

Steadfast Nutrition, a sports and wellness nutrition brand, has launched a new campaign called #KnowIronKnow to raise awareness about iron-deficiency anaemia among women in India.

As per the brand, the campaign aims to educate people about the importance of iron in their daily diet and the symptoms and causes of anaemia, as well as encourage them to take corrective measures to bridge the gap.

To kick off the campaign, Steadfast Nutrition conducted a pan-India survey and a social experiment to gauge people’s awareness of iron-deficiency anaemia. The survey, which included participants from Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities and students from three universities in the National Capital Region, revealed that many people were not getting their haemoglobin levels tested regularly and were unaware of their daily iron requirement or the benefits of consuming iron-rich foods and vitamin C.

The social experiment involved a case study of four urban women who lacked awareness about a healthy, iron-friendly diet and were at risk of developing anaemia.

The company also set up a talk by a nutritionist for 300 students at Gurugram’s SGT University, a menstrual hygiene camp in the tribal belt of Talasari, Maharashtra, and a health check-up in an office to test the gap in haemoglobin levels of men and women. The brand also distributed free iron supplements at a gym in Delhi.

The campaign’s main objective is to encourage women to get their haemoglobin levels tested regularly and consume iron-and vitamin C-rich foods to prevent and treat anaemia, a statement from the company said.

“Iron deficiency is a huge barrier that stops women from attaining optimal health and well-being and reaching their full potential. Last year also, we had launched an Iron Women campaign which focussed on the neglected problem of women’s health and the challenges faced by women athletes who have silently revolutionised Indian sports.” said Aman Puri, founder, Steadfast Nutrition.

