Stayfree’s new campaign encourages young girls to chase their dreams

Stayfree has rolled out its latest campaign #SochnaNahiAageBadhnaHai to inspire young girls to not let anything – including their periods come between them and their dreams. Conceptualised by DDB Mudra, the campaign encourages girls to continue moving forward.

This is a category that is supremely functional and emotional at the same time, Manoj Gadgil, vice president – marketing, Johnson & Johnson India, said. “It is functional because you must deliver protection, but what Stayfree unlocks by providing superior protection is the freeing of mind from the self-imposed shackles that holds back girls from their pursuit of progress. #SochnaNahiAageBadhnaHai is a challenge and a commitment to girls to not let periods come in the way of their aspirations,” he added.

“Why must girls sacrifice any part of their day just because they’re on their periods? Stayfree Secure XL ensures girls can live their day to the fullest. So that they don’t miss out on anything. After all, the world doesn’t wait and neither does the Stayfree girl,” Pallavi Chakravarti, creative head – West, DDB Mudra, stated.

