Stayfree’s new campaign encourages fathers to talk about periods to their daughters

Ahead of World Menstrual Hygiene Day, Stayfree has launched its new film conceptualised by DDB Mudra that encourages fathers to be involved in the period conversation with daughters because every conversation has an impact beyond that moment. The campaign aims to help set the tone that periods need not be hushed conversations and an open dialogue can make the father-daughter bond stronger.

The onus of normalising period conversations rests on the people that the young girl trusts – her family, teachers, and society at large, Manoj Gadgil, vice president marketing, Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health, India said. “Stayfree is once again stressing on the role of a father, because we realised that there is a distinct vacuum in a father-daughter relationship during her teenage years. Right from the daughter’s birth, fathers are increasingly taking on greater responsibility for caregiving; a fact recognised by corporates who are now offering generous paternity leaves. This film urges fathers to do more- to talk to their daughters and help drive more positive social norms and behaviour around periods,” he added.

As per the company, to unmute and normalise conversations around periods, Stayfree, wanted to nudge those primarily responsible for a young girls’ holistic coming of age – mothers and fathers – to step up and do more to change this narrative of shame and silence.

“‘So what if Dad pretended that periods didn’t exist? So, what if he pointedly looked the other way when I was young and confused and bleeding for the first time? It isn’t his job to talk to me about menstruation’ – Women believe this to be true. Stayfree digs deeper to unearth what lies beneath this age-old norm, resulting in revelations for both, fathers, and daughters,” Pallavi Chakravarti, creative head – West, DDB Mudra stated.

