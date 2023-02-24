Stayfree announces Kiara Advani as its brand ambassador

Stayfree, women’s menstrual hygiene brand, today named actress Kiara Advani as its brand ambassador and the face of its latest campaign for Stayfree Secure XL pads.

In its latest marketing campaign designed by DDB Mudra for Stayfree Secure XL, Advani represents the hustle and can-do spirit of women entrepreneurs who are confident with ambitions, who need day-long protection and comfort, making Stayfree Secure XL with its 12 hours leakage protection her preferred choice.

The new campaign goes live today and will be seen across leading television and social media platforms.

Speaking on the new campaign, Manoj Gadgil, vice president, marketing and essential health BU head, Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health said, “With Stayfree XL’s latest campaign ‘Din tumhare saath chalega’, the brand empowers women to fulfil their dreams and aspirations by leading life on their terms, so their day marches to their beat. We are delighted to onboard Kiara Advani as part of Stayfree family. She represents the aspirational young women of today’s generation. Through our association with Kiara Advani, we aim to accelerate the brand’s mission of empowering women to seize every moment, pursue their dreams, and not miss out on any opportunity, even during their periods.”

Rahul Mathew, chief creative officer, DDB Mudra Group, said, “We’ve all heard the adage – too much to do, too little time. There’s no generation that’s felt it more than the youth of today. Stayfree believes that every girl should have total control over their time and what they want to do with it, even when she is on her period. In Kiara we have the perfect person to deliver this message. She too does it all and is someone that girls of today look up to.”

