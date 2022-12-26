Statiq awards Grapes with the company’s integrated creative mandate

Integrated marketing agency Grapes has announced that it was awarded the integrated creative mandate for Statiq. As part of the mandate, the agency will handle the communication strategy, media strategy, creative development, media planning and buying of the brand. Additionally, it will also work towards uplifting the brand’s position across social media platforms, it claimed.

Statiq works towards making sustainable transportation a reality for which it is equally important that the masses are aware and updated about the work done by the brand, Akshit Bansal, CEO and co-founder, Statiq, said. “The agency coming with the expertise to amplify presence across varied mediums will help us in effectively reaching out to our target audience,” he added.

As per the company, the account was won following a multi-agency pitch and will be serviced from the Delhi office.

India’s electric vehicle (EV) charging market is growing at a significant rate, Shradha Agarwal, CEO and co-founder, Grapes, stated. “Through our association with Statiq, we strive to add value to the brand to render a resilient EV ecosystem. We are going to amplify its presence across the platforms and create better opportunities for engaging with the audience,” she highlighted.

