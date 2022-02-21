Stashfin unveils its ‘all-in-one card’ brand film

The film has been conceptualised by Havas Worldwide India (Creative)

Neobanking platform Stashfin has released a new brand campaign featuring the all-in-one card. The film, conceptualised by Havas Worldwide India (Creative), brings alive the distinct proposition of Stashfin’s all-in-one card offering instant funds, free ATM withdrawals, cashback offers and welcome rewards.

As consumers, everyone seeks perfection from the products they use, and Stashfin’s latest brand video is an attempt to cater to this insight, the company said in an official statement. “This led to Stashfin partnering with Havas Worldwide India (Creative) for creating a relevant communication campaign that aims to make the fintech space accessible and relatable in an engaging way,” it added.

At Stashfin, we’ve always put our customers first, and we’re constantly exploring ways to provide unique and relevant services for them, leading to greater financial freedom and inclusion, Shruti Aggarwal, Co-founder, Stashfin, said. “For our all-in-one brand video, we wanted to integrate our ethos of ‘nobody should be credit-starved’, in an easy, relatable format. I’m glad we could work with Havas Worldwide India (Creative). This has been an extremely fruitful experience,” Aggarwal added.

“It’s not every day that one gets to participate in a project that will be impactful, or decide the positioning of a product. Fintech is often perceived as a boring space, perhaps even one that is tough to grasp. We wanted to dispel that perception, and comedy was the best way to do that. The all-in-one brand video communicates the brand proposition and product features in the most meaningful and engaging way possible. I am sure customers across segments will enjoy this communication piece, which will drive the preference for brand Stashfin,” Bobby Pawar, chairman and chief creative officer, Havas Group India, stated on the new brand film.

