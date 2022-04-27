StashFin unveils fraud awareness campaign ‘Sometimes sharing is not caring’

Neobanking platform StashFin has unveiled its fraud awareness campaign ‘Sometimes Sharing is not Caring’, with an aim to highlight the rising financial fraud.

For Shruti Aggarwal, co-founder, StashFin, financial fraud is grave, and it can be devastating to fall into a trap and lose your money, all because you didn’t know enough. “Sharing is not caring is our attempt to educate our customers to be absolutely aware of their finances, to be in total control of their money, and not let any scamster entrap them. At StashFin, we not only help our customers in their journey of financial inclusion, but also make them financially aware,” she stated.

The platform has released two short ad films, aiming to create awareness among customers and individuals against financial fraud. The films caution people not to share their confidential details with anyone and to be aware of financial fraud. With an increasing number of digital transactions, digital fraud is also on the rise, the company said in a statement. “Users must be extremely careful because scamsters may take advantage of a person’s financial ignorance, coaxing them to part with their hard earned money. Therefore, it is imperative for users to follow good financial practices, such as not sharing their CVV with anyone, not sharing their PIN or password, and not clicking on suspicious links. Exercising such caution will ensure that users think twice before anyone tries to scam them,” it added.

StashFin is a neo banking platform started by a team of former financial services professionals. The platform’s partner portfolio includes SBM Bank, DMI Finance, Visu Leasing and Finance Private Limited, AU Small Finance Bank, Kisetsu Saison Finance (India) Private Limited. It has presence across India in cities such as Delhi NCR, Chandigarh, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Indore, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Lucknow, Bhopal, Agra, Kanpur, Nagpur, Rajkot, among others.

