Stashfin appoints Havas Media Group India as media agency on record

Neo-banking company Stashfin has appointed Havas Media Group India as its media agency on record (AOR). The move comes after Havas Worldwide India (Creative) conceptualised the company’s latest brand film. Going forward, Havas Group India will be handling the integrated mandate of Stashfin, including creative, media, performance marketing, digital and content strategy, social media and influencer marketing. Manas Lahiri, MD, Havas Creative India, and Uday Mohan, president and chief client officer, Havas Media Group India, will jointly lead the mandate.

Stashfin follows a customer-centric approach to provide unique and relevant services leading to greater financial freedom and inclusion, and strongly believes in the power of integration, Shruti Aggarwal, co-founder, Stashfin, said. “We found Havas Group India to be in sync with our vision and growth plans. Their integrated capabilities coupled with market expertise made them the right choice for us to drive the brand. We look forward to their contributions in this critical phase of our growth journey,” she added.

Founded in 2016, Stashfin is built on the brand purpose of ‘nobody in India should be credit-starved’. The neo-banking company offers safe, secure, and instant credit financial services to a wide range of underserved and unserved customers, who typically find it tough to be accepted by traditional banking formats. “We’re building a unique brand, a brand that has a strong purpose of driving financial inclusion as well as financial freedom. I also feel fintech needs to be seen as an easy and accessible place. Havas Group India can certainly help us deliver on that front. Stashfin is growing at a rapid pace, and a partner like Havas Group India will surely help us in our journey given their integrated creative and media offerings,” Gaurav Nijhawan, vice president – marketing, Stashfin, stated.

According to Mohit Joshi, CEO, Havas Media Group India, the mandate win showcases the agency’s prowess as an integrated village in India and its ability to deliver on the client/customer-centric model seamlessly. “Using Havas Media’s Meaningful Media Experience (Mx) approach and converged tool, we will be able to connect the brand with the right audiences at the right time whilst securing a strong brand presence in the market for them. Stashfin’s unique proposition and innovative approach, along with the Havas Group’s integrated expertise, its ethos of creating meaningful brands, will drive the brand’s journey to greater heights,” he highlighted.

