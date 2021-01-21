  • MORE MARKET STATS

Global streaming service Starz to expand into Indonesia with Lionsgate Play

Rohit Jain, managing director South Asia and networks, emerging markets Asia at Lionsgate to lead the business in the region

Global streaming platform Starz has announced its plans to expand its reach into Indonesia with its premium OTT platform Lionsgate Play. With a population of 260 million, Indonesia will become the newest territory added to the Starz global footprint which currently includes 55 countries.

The company has hired Guntur Siboro as general manager and Gene Tamesis as vice president of business development and partnerships to lead operations on the regional team led by managing director South Asia and networks, emerging markets Asia at Lionsgate, Rohit Jain.

Indonesia is one of the fastest-growing economies with a very young and globally connected population, and it has experienced huge growth in its digital economy owing to the surge of high-speed internet, Jain said. “Millennials in the territory enthusiastically follow blockbuster hollywood movies and premium television. Against this backdrop, we saw a great opportunity for Starz to launch premium global content for Indonesian viewers, particularly given the scarcity of premium OTT platforms in the market. Our content will also be available with Bahasa subtitles, making it convenient for local consumers,” he added.

According to Siboro, the Indonesian market has emerged as a key market for all global studios and streaming giants, owing to its population size, growing globalization, thriving media industry and tremendous growth in its local film industry. “We look forward to expanding Lionsgate’s footprint in Southeast Asia,” he stated.

Starz first launched internationally with its Starzplay international premium streaming platform in 2018 and is now available in 55 countries (including its StarzPlay Arabia joint venture) throughout Europe, Latin America, Canada, Japan, India, the Middle East and North Africa. Starz is home to the flagship domestic Starz service, including Starz Encore, 17 premium pay TV channels and the associated on-demand and online services, as well as the proprietary and Starz app.

