Starz rolls out OTT platform ‘Lionsgate Play’

Lionsgate and Starz has launched its independent direct to consumer OTT app ‘Lionsgate Play’ in India on Wednesday. The Lionsgate Play app features a broad portfolio of content ranging from the best of original feature film and television dramas, romances, comedies, thrillers and action favourites and premieres, bringing world cinema and television series directly to Indian audiences. “India has always been a key market for us. The large and diverse population, increased data usage in urban and rural markets, and adoption of OTT across all demographics created an exciting opportunity for us to launch Lionsgate Play,” Jeffrey A Hirsch, president and chief executive officer, Starz, said.

According to the company, the platform anticipates strong growth in the Indian OTT ecosystem. The service has launched with two subscription models of Rs 699 for a year and Rs 99 per month. In India the app will be available to download across a broad array of platforms and devices including Google Play store, Apple app store and Amazon firestick.

The platform will be launched with a diverse range of movies and webseries including Love Life, No Man’s Land and The Goes Wrong Show. Further, it will premiere movies such as the Jennifer Lopez starrer Hustlers, Gerald Butler’s action thriller Angel Has Fallen, the fantasy thriller Hellboy, and the action comedy The Gentlemen, starring Matthew McConaughey, Colin Farrell and Hugh Grant. The platform also plans to launch Indian web series shortly. “We will also be launching Indian originals in the coming months, featuring untold edgy urban stories from some of the best creative minds in the Indian film industry and continue our Lionsgate Play journey by adding to our deep roster of premium content through partnerships with millennial actors like Kriti Sanon, Tiger Shroff and Sanjana Sanghi increasing the breadth and scope of entertainment for our subscribers,” Rohit Jain, managing director, Lionsgate South Asia, stated.

