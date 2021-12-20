Starcom India tops New Business Balance Report 2021

Starcom has gained the top position in competitive pitch wins across consumer products (CPG), new-age and app economy

Publicis Groupe’s Starcom India has emerged as the top-performing agency part in new business, according to the latest RECMA’s New Business Balance Report for 2021. According to the report, Starcom saw $211 million worth of pitch wins followed by Madison with $170 million worth of wins.

A global independent research firm that evaluates media agencies worldwide, RECMA’s report also highlighted the agencies’ balance since June 2020. While Starcom remained at the top with $139 million balance, while Havas Media overtook Madison to stand at the second position with $116 million as opposed to $113 million which was Madison’s balance.

Starcom’s strong consumer understanding, data-led insights, integrated talent, focus on efficiency using competitive pricing and flawless activation has led to the company emerging in the top position, Rathi Gangappa, chief executive officer, Starcom India, said. “It is an honour to be recognised as the number one media agency in new business wins, in the prestigious RECMA Report 2021. We will continue our strong growth trajectory, through very human, personalised brand experiences at scale and market-leading work,” he added.

RECMA publishes a wide range of media agency notation reports on a global scale. It provides strategic intelligence reference tools to help the top 500 global advertisers in their decision-making and agency sourcing. It collects and analyses data from more than 1400 media agencies in 90 countries.

