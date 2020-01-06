Starcom bags upGrad’s media strategy and buying account worth Rs 100 crore

The campaign will be released across India in both online as well as offline media, targeting tier 1 and tier 2 cities.

From the stable of Publicis Media, media communications agency Starcom India has won the media strategy and media buying account for upGrad. Online higher education company upGrad is planning to chart a branding and communications roadmap. As per the company, the first phase is to launch marketing campaign worth Rs 100 crore. The campaign will be released across India in both online as well as offline media, targeting tier 1 and tier 2 cities. The marketing campaign is launched to drive awareness and preference for upGrad.

According to Rathi Gangappa, CEO, Starcom India upGrad was impressed with the agency’s approach to planning, especially in the area of television. “It will be on TV where we will look to drive significant and measurable ROI through our Human Experience (HX) premise and messaging, as well as our rich analytics and tech capabilities will further make an impact on upGrad’s media investments,” she added.

For Mayank Kumar, co-founder and MD, upGrad, online as a category is growing at a fast pace and upGrad’s 2020 round the year campaign will focus on creating a larger awareness in the working professionals’ group on the urgency of constant learning. “We decided to partner with Starcom since their team stood out with their data-centric approach and ability to deliver on core business KPIs. They were able to demonstrate an effective, integrated approach to planning where all media is used to grow both short-term and long-term prospects.”

upGrad was founded in early 2015 with the aim of providing formal education online. Within five years since its conception, the edutech company on-boarded over 15,000 paid learners and impacted more than three lakh individuals globally. upGrad provides programs in the areas of data science, technology, management and MBA to college students, working professionals and enterprises. These programs are designed and delivered in collaboration with top-notch universities like IIT Madras, IIIT-B, BITS Pilani, MICA, NMIMS Global Access, Duke CE, Liverpool John Moores University and others.

