StarAndDaisy brings Ameesha Patel as its brand ambassador

StarAndDaisy has roped in Ameesha Patel as its brand ambassador. The first digital campaign with the new brand ambassador will be released by the brand in August 2022, the company said in an official statement.

“We understand that Ameesha Patel has been one of the most popular faces with our target audience over the years. The grace and aura that she carries resonate well with the soul of the brand. It is not just the product that we are providing but also a style statement. The panache that the actress brings around unleashes exactly what we intend to convey to our consumers. We certainly believe that we will be able to take the brand to a whole new level while communicating the essence,” Akshay Arya, co-founder, StarAndDaisy, said.

StarAndDaisy claims to have a wide range with over 400 products. These include baby gears like strollers, prams, walkers, rockers, cribs, cradles, high chairs, bathtubs, maternity essentials, fashion, clothing and kids products such as tricycles, cycles, battery ride-ons, educational toys, among others. StarAndDaisy Products are available across marketplaces such as Amazon, Flipkart, and Firstcry.

“StarAndDaisy is a brand that is making even parenthood fun and a unique experience. It is a premium brand in a category that was not served this way before. It is a pleasure to be promoting such a thoughtful brand which is bringing cheer to so many new parents and kids out there,” Patel stated.

As per the company, it aims to become a name which is known for becoming the parenting partner of the new age ambitious yet loving parents with the help of their qualitative baby stuff at affordable prices and make their little ones feel super comfortable, cheery, healthy and safe.

