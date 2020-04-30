Star World joins the retro club; brings back The Wonder Years

Star World leans on nostalgia by bringing one of the classic TV shows The Wonder Years, from the golden era of 1990s when it was first introduced to Indian adolescence.

Following the footsteps of Hindi general entertainment channels (GECs), English entertainment channel Star World is bringing back 90s TV show The Wonder Years. To promote the telecast of the show, the channel took to social media, displaying its old logo with the caption “Throwback to the time where we helped you build your love for your favourite shows one episode at a time! #TheWonderYears”

Interestingly, other TV channels as well as various brands got on-board and reminisced some nostalgic moments from their own history. For instance, Star Sports called out the good old days when India won its first Cricket World Cup.

Followed by National Geographic, which shared a throwback to the cosmic big bang.

Oh, our wonder years exist from the dawn of time to the distant future, like the mysteries of the Cosmos. Watch Cosmos on National Geographic and learn how our world was made, one century at a time. #TheWonderYears pic.twitter.com/Q66RihLKXK — Nat Geo India (@NatGeoIndia) April 28, 2020

Not wanting to be left behind, Hindi GEC Star Plus took the viewers back to mythological series Mahabharat, portraying Draupadi’s Swayamwar.

The excitement to watch a historic moment all over again with Draupadi's Swayamvar. Definitely our current #ThrowbackMoment.#TheWonderYears. pic.twitter.com/HRjAPcLVFG — StarPlus (@StarPlus) April 28, 2020

Music channel MTV India reminded viewers of the 90s show MTV Bakra with the caption “Throwback to the time when we introduced you to the OG GOAT of reality TV!”

@StarWorldIndia Throwback to the time when we introduced you to the OG GOAT of reality TV! #TheWonderYears pic.twitter.com/AfTnww2TRM — MTV India (@MTVIndia) April 29, 2020

Joining the wave of nostalgia was quick service restaurant (QSR) McDonald’s reminiscing the old days with its 2012 launched ad “Choti Choti Khushiyaan.”

Other brands such as Gaana.com, Flipkart Video, Star Gold, Shemaroo, Cadbury Bournvita India, Star Movies, Disney+ Hotstar, and Freshworks, also joined the banter and posted their #Throwback moments from #ThewonderYears. With this banter, Star World brought together brands of yesteryear and reminisced the times when life was easy.

Read Also: Doordarshan’s viewership dips 46% as Uttar Ramayan replaces Ramayan: BARC-Nielsen report

Read Also: WarnerMedia ropes in Carlene Tan as director, original production and development, Kids, APAC

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook