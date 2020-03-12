Star Union Dai-ichi Insurance urges people to remember that ‘roti, kapda aur makaan ke saath #BimaHaiZaroori’

The campaign has been conceptualised by Hotstuff media group

Star Union Dai-ichi insurance has rolled out its insurance awareness campaign with a message ‘roti, kapda aur makaan ke saath #BimaHaiZaroori’. The campaign also features bollywood celebrity Javed Jaffrey who plays the role of a common man working hard for his basic needs of roti, kapda aur makaan. “Roti, kapda, makaan aur bima is an attempt to take life insurance or insurance as a matter as a category to semi urban, or rural India where insurance is very poorly understood. This will prove to be a great category booster in terms of awareness of life insurance,” Girish Kulkarni, MD and CEO, Star Union Dai-ichi Life Insurance, said.

Conceptualised by Hotstuff media group, the entire campaign is being driven as a movie in order to create a buzz. With this campaign, Star Union Dai-ichi life insurance aims at spreading the importance of BIMA to people by talking to people in their language ‘sirf, roti, kapda, makaan nahi…#bimahaizaroori’.

According to Arun Fernandes, CEO, Hotstuff, the manner in which such information is presented and the way in which media is used to present such stories to investors is crucial. “Like all our campaigns, we focus on strategy that aids brand recall and brings in numbers and off late, interesting content backed by all round media integration has helped us stand out and create a niche as an off-beat communications agency,” he added.

Hotstuff media group is a 3600 degree communications company which specialised in BFSI brands. With over two decades of experience, working on projects in India and around the world.The company is delivering off-beat content, backed with result-driven strategy for brands such as ICICI Prudential MFs, Axis, Kotak Life, Tata AIA Life and Axis.

