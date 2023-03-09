Star Sports unveils ‘Shor on, Game on!’ campaign for IPL 2023

Star Sports, the official television broadcaster of the Indian Premier League (IPL), has launched new campaign – ‘TATA IPL, Shor on, Game on!’ featuring cricketers Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul.

The first campaign film, created and conceptualised by the in-house team of Disney Star, encapsulates how the passion, excitement and togetherness of fans watching IPL fuel the cricketers to achieve incredulous moments during the tournament. The campaign highlights three different screenings in Mumbai, Lucknow, and Gujarat where neighbourhoods gather to celebrate the IPL festival.

‘TATA IPL, Shor on, Game on!’ embodies togetherness as IPL is BEST enjoyed together with fans cheering their favourite teams and players on big screens. The film showcases how among the frenzy and cacophony of these huddles, there are cut-outs of Rohit, Hardik and Rahul that come to life hearing the massive cheer of their fans, who have gathered around the television sets for what is going to be the start of another grand festival of cricket!

Star Sports spokesperson, said, “As the biggest sporting league returns to the TV screen, the theme of ‘community’ binding cricket fans who love to celebrate together comes alive during IPL. Our ‘Shor on, Game on!’ campaign is a tribute to fans who fuel the game and breathe life into it. IPL is unquestioningly a big-screen phenomenon that is best watched together on TV with friends, family and the community at large. By bringing the cricketers together, combined with Star Sports’ high-quality broadcast, expert commentary, and a host of technological innovations, TV offers the best viewing experience for fans, allowing them to immerse themselves in the action and feel like they’re right in the middle of the game.”

As per the company, Star Sports will unveil more films featuring top cricketers like Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer and Ravindra Jadeja along with winners of #FanBanegaStar contest leading to the start of the mega tournament.

TATA IPL 2023 will start on 31st March 2023, with a match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad at Narendra Modi Stadium.

