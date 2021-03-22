Star Sports signs 14 sponsors for VIVO IPL 2021

Star Sports launched the official IPL campaign - #IndiaKaApnaMantra featuring MS Dhoni in two new avatars.

Sports broadcaster Star Sports has brought on board 14 sponsors for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) tournament. The broadcaster, on Monday, announced Dream11, Byjus, Phone Pe, Just Dial, Bingo, Kamla Pasand, AMFI, Frooti, Asian Paints, Thums Up, Vodafone-Idea, Mondelez, Amazon Prime, and Groww as sponsors for the T20 tourney. As per the company, VIVO IPL on Star Sports has been established as the best marketing platform, where various brands and categories engage with the largest base of the audience that cuts across geographies and demographics. Following this, the broadcaster has witnessed a significant interest from multiple brand categories including Ed Tech, Fantasy Sports, FMCG, Beverages, Financial Services, Pay Wallets, Home Décor among others.

The tournament which spans across two months, gives brands the advantage to have extended engagement with their consumers and provide a platform that has the most significant brand value and recall, like no other, Anil Jayaraj, executive vice president, Star Sports, said. “After the launch of our network campaign, there is high anticipation around the most awaited cricket tournament and brands are eager to capitalise on its popularity. The response from the advertisers is extremely encouraging; with only a few sponsor slots left for grabs,” he added.

Earlier this month, Star Sports launched the official IPL campaign – #IndiaKaApnaMantra featuring MS Dhoni in two new avatars. The campaign aims to reflect the resilience, determination, and enterprise of the nation. Through the aperture of VIVO IPL, the campaign is seen saluting the attitude of a generation that is redefining conventional rules of the game to overcome seemingly insurmountable challenges. Vivo IPL 2021 will broadcast LIVE on the Star Sports Network and stream on Disney+ Hotstar from April 9th, 2021 across multiple languages. Select Dugout will be back on Star Sports Select with legends providing cricket enthusiasts with an in-depth analysis of each match.

