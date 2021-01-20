Star Sports rolls out #IndiaTaiyarHai campaign featuring Boman Irani

#IndiaTaiyarHai campaign is rolled out ahead of England Tour of India

Ahead of England Tour of India, Star Sports– the official broadcaster of two-month cricket tourney, has launched its campaign #IndiaTaiyarHai highlighting the excitement and eagerness of viewers and fans. The highly anticipated series that features 4 Tests, 5 T20Is, and 3 ODIs will bring together the two powerhouses of world cricket – India and England, with LIVE action on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar VIP. The campaign, ‘#IndiaTaiyarHai’, amplifies the joy and anticipation of passionate cricket fans, who’re looking forward to international cricket returning to India, Sanjog Gupta, head – Sports, Star India, said. “We also look forward to broadcasting another season of IPL and the T20 World Cup. We have always taken pride in delivering innovative and compelling viewing experiences, so fans have a lot to look forward to,” he added.

The campaign features Boman Irani who plays an avid Team India fan and is the general manager of the hotel where the England cricket team stays. His excitement on the return of cricket to India echoes in the ballroom of the grand hotel, where he is addressing his staff. In the film, Boman Irani playfully tries to hassle the England cricketers during their stay in the competitive spirit of the game.

“Cricket is coming back to India after a long gap and I can confidently say, that together as a country, we are ready for the most-awaited India vs England series. As a staunch Team India supporter, I enjoyed personifying the passion of every Indian cricket fan, with the Star Sports campaign #IndiaTaiyarHai,” Boman Irani, said.

Read Also: South India film industry delivers a ‘Master’ stroke; rakes in Rs 100 crore at the box office

Read Also: #BackToBusiness: Zero Gravity Communications’ Khushboo Sharma Solanki on the strategy that needs to be followed to bounce back

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook