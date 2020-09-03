Star Sports promotes Dream11 IPL 2020 with its latest ‘Ek Saath Waali Baat’ campaign

The TVC puts a spotlight on the stories of hope and instances of people helping each other.

Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 13, official broadcaster Star Sports has rolled out a campaign – ‘Ek Saath Waali Baat’, to create hype about the tourney. Keeping in mind the ongoing pandemic that has disrupted life across the world, the ‘Ek Saath Waali Baat’ campaign captures the feeling of togetherness while driving the message of hope and support, which has been critical in these trying times.

Dream11 IPL is the most-watched sporting event in the country and this year, it is even more special, Gautam Thakar, CEO, Star Sports, stated. “As a country, we have always come together during testing times and we have seen the same over the last few months. There has been a greater sense of community and empathy that has demonstrated the resilience of the human spirit. The ‘Ek Saath Waali Baat’ campaign has been created with this same ethos. The campaign builds on the sense of community and signals towards the much-needed emotion of hope,” he added.

The TVC puts a spotlight on the stories of hope and instances of people helping each other, neighbours sharing prospective job opportunities with those who have been laid off and a community welcoming a doctor with flowers as he returns from work. Due to the nationwide fandom for the tournament, the campaign TVC will be released in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Telugu, Bengali, and Marathi.

The 13th edition of Dream11 IPL will begin on September 19, 2020. Taking place in UAE this year, IPL will be broadcasted at a new time this year. The afternoon matches will be played at 3:30 pm while the evening matches will be aired at 7:30 pm across Star Sports Network. Viewers can also watch the matches digitally via Disney+Hotstar.

