Star Sports onboards eight sponsors for Vivo Pro Kabaddi League

Star Sports has roped in eight sponsors and many more key advertisers ahead of the commencement of the eighth season of vivo Pro Kabaddi League, marking the return of India’s second-most viewed league after a two-year hiatus. The eight on-boarded sponsors include vivo, Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles, A23, Dream11, Mfine, Byju’s, Officer’s Choice and Parimatch News. As per the broadcaster, Pro Kabaddi League’s brand value has been reiterated with the addition of new advertisers such as Mfine, A23, Parimatch News, Winzo, GSK, and Luminous among others. Season 8 of vivo Pro Kabaddi League will commence from December 22, 2021.

According to a Star Sports spokesperson, the recently launched campaign- Jo Bhidega Woh Badega has created a stir of excitement amongst fans and advertisers alike for the return of PKL after two years. “We are delighted with the response that we have received from brands across categories. The overall reception from advertisers is a testament to the brand value of India’s homegrown sport. We have solidified our position as a broadcaster that provides advertisers with customised creative solutions to drive high engagement and are confident that the interest among advertisers will only continue to grow with each passing year,” the spokesperson added.

The new and exciting format will feature Triple Panga (Triple Headers) on the first four days in the opening week. Bengaluru Bulls will square off with U Mumba in the opening match. The highly anticipated ‘Southern Derby’ between Tamil Thalaivas and Telugu Titans will be the second match followed by UP Yoddha squaring off with defending champions Bengal Warriors in the final match of the day.

Viewers can watch vivo PKL Season 8 LIVE and exclusive on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar, Dec 22, 2021 from 7.30 PM onwards.

