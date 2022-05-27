Star Sports Network launches #ChaseTheRecord campaign

Ahead of the five-match T20 International series against South Africa, Star Sports Network, the official broadcaster of the series, has rolled out a new campaign, #ChaseTheRecord, featuring actor Aamir Khan. India will look to accomplish a 13-0 winning streak during the first T20I when the bilateral series gets underway on June 9, 2022, the broadcaster said in a statement.

Created and conceptualised by the in-house team at Star Sports, the campaign film showcases Aamir Khan donning the team India jersey while echoing the chorus of fans and waiting to be part of this occasion.

According to a Star Sports spokesperson, following an exciting IPL, the focus now shifts to bilateral series which brings back the ‘Believe In Blue’ narrative as team India plays for another world record. “The campaign puts into perspective the tremendous fan support and belief the country has behind the men in blue. This will be a continuing journey across the calendar of events that lead to the main ICC T20 World Cup later this year. Khan was a natural fit for this film, and he has been exceptional in making the clarion call to viewers and fans to back the men in blue,” the spokesperson said.

The five-match T20I series will witness the top performing players of IPL who will be looking for opportunities to grab the spotlight and stake a claim to become regulars in the Indian side.

“There’s always a very special feeling when Team India is in action. This time, they come together post franchise cricket to play for India and for the world record of 13 consecutive T20I wins. Like we cheer a bowler, as he starts his run up before a hat-trick, similarly it’s time to cheer for our boys-in-blue before this historic moment,” Khan stated.

Read Also: SWOTT announces Ravindra Jadeja as brand ambassador

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook