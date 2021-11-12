Star Sports launches ‘Yeh India Ka Football Hai’ campaign ahead of Hero ISL 2021-22

The upcoming season of ISL will be held in Goa

With a few days left for the Hero Indian Super League(ISL) 2021-22, official broadcaster Star Sports has launched the ‘Yeh India Ka Football Hai’ campaign. With this campaign, Star Sports celebrates the true passion of fans coming together to support their teams, cities, and favourite stars in the league. The league is scheduled to start on 19 November.

“Every Indian football fan looks forward to the power-packed live action of Hero ISL. We are thrilled to bring the football fans together to celebrate ‘India ka Football’ with another edition of the Hero ISL which will lay emphasis on an enhanced viewing experience, improved storytelling, product innovations, and stronger fan engagement,” a Star Sports Spokesperson said.

The campaign film brings together the highlights of the league in one video such as key rivalries in the league, the fandom that players have gained throughout the country, and the voracious fanfare across teams. With the collage of various moments, the campaign showcases how ISL builds the excitement for ‘India Ka Football’. During the tournament, the matches will be aired on Star Sports Network, Disney+Hotstar, Jio TV. For over eight years, the Hero Indian Super League has significantly altered the football landscape in the country, Star Sports said in a satement.

The upcoming season of ISL will be held in Goa. Last season’s finalists ATK Mohun Bagan will be facing Kerala Blasters in the tournament opener. SC East Bengal will take on Jamshedpur FC on November 21 to start its campaign. Furthermore, defending champions Mumbai City is going head to head against FC Goa on 22 November. The first instalment of the much-awaited derby SC East Bengal between ATK Mohun Bagan will be held in the second round of the season on 27 November.

