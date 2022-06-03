Star Sports launches #UmeedSeYakeenTak campaign ahead of the 4th edition of Khelo India Youth Games 2022

Star Sports Network has rolled out its latest campaign #UmeedSeYakeenTak ahead of the fourth edition of Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG). The event will kick start on June 4, 2022, at Panchkula (Haryana) and will be aired LIVE and exclusive on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar.

Created and conceptualised by the in-house team at Disney Star, the campaign film features Anurag Thakur, Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs, leading the support for the next generation of sportspersons. The film also catches a glimpse of two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu and Tokyo Olympics gold medalist javelin star Neeraj Chopra in their element, as they raise the adrenaline and inspiration quotient for over 8,500 participating players.

“The exemplary performances of our athletes at the various global multi-sporting events stand testament to the emotion that we are now at the cusp of transforming hope into belief when it comes to winning medals globally. Disney Star, together with the Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs, intends to realise this shared vision through the launch of our campaign #UmeedSeYakeenTak. With the aim and commitment to make Khelo India Youth Games one of the largest annual youth sports events in the world, Disney Star will provide a more vibrant coverage for youth sports and help create many young heroes this season,” Khelo India Youth Games, Star Sports spokesperson, said.

The multi-disciplinary event will introduce five indigenous sports – Gatka, Thang-ta, Kalarippayattu, Mallakhamb, and Yogasana. Sporting talents like shooters Manu Bhaker, Mehuli Ghosh, Saurabh Chaudhary, and weightlifter Jeremy Lalrinnunga have been some of the finds of KIYG and have gone on to represent the country at either the Olympics, Youth Olympics, or Commonwealth Championships.

