Star Sports launches ‘Sunday Night Football’ campaign for Premier League 2021-22

Star Sports has rolled out a new campaign for Premier League to celebrate the footballing action which resumed on August 14, 2021, following the international break. The campaign features Premier League’s Indian brand ambassador Ranveer Singh as Captain SNF, the new superhero of PL, who encourages fans to salvage their mundane Sunday nights by watching ‘Sunday Night Football’ on Star Sports Select. India has strong pockets of passion for football and the Premier League has a growing fan base with deep affinity, Sanjog Gupta, head – sports, Star and Disney India said. “To continue the growth momentum, we feel the league’s long season needs more frequent apertures for core and casual fans to engage more deeply with it,” he added.

The campaign film, conceptualised and created by the in-house team of Star Sports, portrays a fan who is frustrated by how he spends his Sunday nights. Ranveer Singh bursts onto the scene as Captain SNF and shows the fan how exciting Sunday nights can be with thrilling action from #SundayNightFootball on Star Sports Select.

The new season of the Premier League was fueled by the return of near-capacity crowds and a barrage of goals as big guns Manchester City, Chelsea, Manchester United, and Liverpool, all served notice of their title intentions.

