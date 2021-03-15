Star Sports launches #IndiaKaApnaMantra campaign for IPL 2021

The campaign is seen saluting the attitude of a generation that is redefining conventional rules of the game to overcome seemingly insurmountable challenges

Star Sports has launched a new campaign for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 – ‘India Ka Apna Mantra’. Conceptualised by the creative team of Star India, the campaign is seen saluting the attitude of a generation that is redefining conventional rules of the game to overcome seemingly insurmountable challenges.

Star Sports has launched two promotional films as a part of the #IndiaKaApnaMantra campaign featuring Mahendra Singh Dhoni in two completely new avatars. The films capture the emotions and the success mantras of the players in their pursuit of excellence and success. The first film opens in a martial arts training camp with students playing cricket where Dhoni is seen teaching the kids how the continued hunger for success can be a driver for excellence. The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain cites his Mumbai Indians (MI) counterpart Rohit Sharma’s track record of winning five IPL trophies and his hunger to add on to his tally in 2021. The second promo opens in a summer camp with youngsters ready for a drill led by team leader Dhoni. Dhoni narrates the story of Virat Kohli. He delivers the message that aggression when channelised in the right way, can help achieve success.

Our campaign ‘India Ka Apna Mantra’ reflects the resilience, determination and enterprise of the nation, Sanjog Gupta, head – sports, Star India, said. “Hunger for success in the Vivo IPL inspires players to take risks and challenge conventional wisdom. And it is their inner belief and indomitable ‘must do’ spirit that drives their commitment. We see this as a ‘capturing the mood of a generation’ campaign – one that reflects a more confident, enterprising, entrepreneurial attitude of the country. With the campaign launch, we are geared up to engage millions of fans and offer them high-quality content clubbed with innovative and immersive experiences,” he added further on the launch of the campaign.

Read Also: Network Advertising appoints Manan Shah as vice-president, digital

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook