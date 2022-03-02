Star Sports launches #HamaraBlueBandhan campaign for ICC Women’s World Cup 2022

The campaign film is a clarion call to support the Women in Blue

Star Sports has unveiled its campaign #HamaraBlueBandhan to rally the nation behind the Indian Women’s cricket team. The campaign aims to epitomise the spirit of cricket and bring to life the bond that cricketing fans across India have with the Women in Blue. The first campaign film of the series is dedicated to the upcoming ICC Women’s World Cup 2022.

The growing popularity of women’s cricketers serves as an inspiration for everyone, but especially for young girls to enter the field of sports, Sanjog Gupta, head – sports, Disney Star said. “The exemplary performance of the Indian team coupled with our continued efforts to popularise Women’s Cricket had seen the T20 World Cup in 2020 shatter viewership records. The #HamaraBlueBandhan campaign seeks to bind Cricket fans together to rally behind the Indian team as it embarks on a 12-month journey of conquering world Cricket starting with the WWC 2022. We wish the women in blue the very best and are sure they will continue to inspire us with their journeys,” he added.

The campaign film is a clarion call to support the Women in Blue. The film picks up from India’s loss in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2017 finals against England and highlights how close the team has come to becoming World Champions. The fandom and support for the Women in Blue has increased many folds since the 2017 finals and the sport has given rise to many new heroes making them household names.

The Women in Blue are geared up to kick off their campaign on March 6, 2022, at the Bay Oval, Tauranga. Mithali Raj, Team India ODI captain, along with the experience of Jhulan Goswami, Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur, among others will look to lead India to its maiden Women’s World Cup triumph in New Zealand.

