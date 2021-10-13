Star Sports brings back ‘Mauka Mauka’ campaign ahead of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021

The ‘Mauka Mauka’ ad was first introduced before the ICC World Cup 2015

With the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 just around the corner, Star Sports, the official broadcaster of the tournament, has brought back its iconic ‘Mauka Mauka’ campaign with an interesting twist. The campaign is a combination of cheeky humour and friendly banter that makes it relatable and funny. The ‘Mauka Mauka’ ad was first introduced before the 2015 ICC World Cup. The T20 Cricket World Cup has been scheduled between October 17- November 14 2021.

“The India-Pakistan clash is one of the biggest matchups in the world of sports. The clash at an ICC event attracts core and casual Cricket fans as well as viewers who don’t watch any other Cricket. The historic on-field rivalry between both teams is unparalleled and we believe that the iconic ‘Mauka Mauka’ campaign captures the spirit of this rivalry, blending competitiveness, banter and sportsmanship”, Sanjog Gupta, head, Sports, Star and Disney India, said.

The campaign has been created and conceptualised by the in-house team at Star Sports. The ad film opens with a Pakistan fan entering his friend’s electronic store to purchase a television set for the upcoming T20 World Cup clash. It continues with the concept of the Indian and Pakistani fans trying to get the better of each other.

In cricketing history, team India never lost to Pakistan in either 50-over World Cup games or T20 World Cup games. Men in Blue has got the better of Pakistan in five consecutive ICC T20 World Cup encounters – twice in the 2007 T20 World Cup, followed by victories in 2012, 2014, and 2016. The latest ‘Mauka Mauka’ ad revolves around that fact and highlights the excitement for the upcoming India-Pakistan match on October 24.

Read Also: Infinity Learn by Sri Chaitanya appoints Rohit Sharma as its brand ambassador

Read Also: Prega News ropes in Kajal Agarwal as regional brand ambassador for Southern market

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook