Star Sports 1 Tamil launches a new show ‘Mind Masters by MFORE’

Former Indian cricketer S Badrinath launches non-profit initiative ‘MFORE’ to focus on mind skills and mind conditioning in sports

Star Sports 1 Tamil has launched a new show ‘Mind Masters by MFORE’ to bring into the limelight the need and importance of mind skills training. The show will be hosted by former Indian cricketer S Badrinath who along with Saravana Kumar launched MFORE, a non-profit Initiative offering mind conditioning programs to achieve peak performance in sports. The weekly show will consist of five- episodes and will feature top sports personalities interacting with S Badrinath on the importance of mind training and mental toughness in sports. The show will go live on May 10, 2020.

“Having undergone mental conditioning coaching during my playing days, I can vouch that it can bring in a positive difference in the players’ performance,” S Badrinath said, shedding light on mind skills training for sportspersons.

With the need and importance of mind conditioning to achieve peak performance in sports – MFORE aims to build simple and sustainable training programs for players, coaches as well as parents. These programs will help them overcome anxiety, self-doubt and fear while helping in achieving peak performance consistently. It will also identify needs of the sporting ecosystem and fulfill them with customized training programs that in turn brings in a culture of mind conditioning and mind skills training among the sports fraternity in India.

Lending his support to the MFORE initiative before the lockdown, Mahendra Singh Dhoni shared his experiences with top coaches from various sports, including cricket, volleyball, tennis and golf in a session conducted by MFORE. “In India, I feel there is still a big issue of accepting that there is some weakness when it comes to the mental aspects, but we generally term it as mental illness. Nobody really says that, when I go to bat, the first 5 to 10 deliveries my heart rate is elevated, I feel the pressure, I feel a bit scared because that’s how everybody feels – how to cope with that? This is a small problem but a lot of times we hesitate to say it to a coach and that’s why the relationship between a player and coach is very important be it any sport,” Dhoni stated.

